Satechi’s solid metal R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand now 25% off at $30 shipped

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering a notable price drop on its R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand at $29.99 shipped. You’ll find both the black and silver models marked down, but only the black variant is still shipping in time for Christmas at the time of writing. A notable gifting option for the iPad or tablet users on your list, this one typically fetches $40 is now a solid 25% off the going rate. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the black model and matching on the silver via the Amazon listings. Compatible with devices between 4 and 13 inches in size, it features a solid aluminum construction with rubber pads that safely grip the surface of your desk or tabletop. Not only can it fold right up for easy transportation, but its hinge mechanism supports a wide array of viewing angles. Head below for more details.

While it might not carry the same sort of brand recognition as Satechi, this metal Lamicall tablet stand is a more affordable alternative. Available in a range of colorways starting from $16 Prime shipped, it provides similar compatibility alongside adjustable viewing angles and bottom-mounted rubber pads, but it does not fold up like the Satechi model above.

If you’re still on the hunt for an actual tablet, the Amazon Fire models make for notable options at affordable price tags. The ongoing holiday sale is also featuring some solid deals across a number of models in the lineup, including the flagship Fire Max 11 and the new Fire HD 10 that launched back in September for the very first time. Scope out the deals right here.

Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand features:

Never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding…whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge…portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go or simply store away when not in use.

