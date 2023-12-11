Amazon’s flagship Fire Max 11 tablet (without ads) drops to $165 shipped (Reg. $245), more

Amazon is back again with some solid deals on its flagship Fire Max 11 tablet ahead of the holidays alongside some notable refurbished offers below. You’ll find the base model Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet on sale for $159.99 shipped, down 30% from the regular $230 to deliver the second-lowest total we have tracked at within $10 of the Black Friday listing. However, you’ll also find the Max 11 tablet with the same specs but without the lock screen ads on sale for $164.99 shipped today. This one is regularly $245 and is now matching the all-time low at 32% off the going rate. We have only seen this version down at a price like this less than a handful of times since release. Head below for more details.

More Fire tablet deals:

And the kids’ models:

Elsewhere in returning Among gear holiday offers, we are once again tracking the latest-model Echo Buds earbuds down at $35 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest we have tracked since release earlier this year and you can get a complete breakdown of what they bring to your setup right here.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go. Save your favorites with 64 or 128 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

