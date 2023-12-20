Keep on your furry friends with smart Petcube cameras starting from $30 (Up to 50% off)

Alongside some ongoing deals on the latest Furbo models, we are also now tracking some last-minute holiday discounts courtesy of the official Petcube Amazon storefront. The brand makes a series of notable options for pet owners to both keep an eye on their pets and keep them occupied while they are out of the house. Whether you’re at work for the day, off on vacation, or running some errands, the smart cams deliver real-time visuals of what’s going on at home with your furry friends. Today’s deals start from just $30 shipped and include a range of models in the Petcube lineup starting with the entry-level smart cam and going right up to the more high-tech solutions with built-in treat-tossing action and more. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Petcube holiday deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some notable deals on the dedicated Furbo pet cams. These offers include its new cat cam with built-in treat-tossing and a detachable feather toy you can control from anywhere with your smartphone. Now undercutting the Black Friday prices, you can check these deals out right here.

Petcube Cam features:

With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details. Works with Alexa. Get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts. Ease your pet’s separation anxiety by speaking with them (and hear them bark or meow back!). Tell your pet to stop if you catch them in mischief.

