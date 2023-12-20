Keep on your furry friends with smart Petcube cameras starting from $30 (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomePetcube
50% off From $30

Alongside some ongoing deals on the latest Furbo models, we are also now tracking some last-minute holiday discounts courtesy of the official Petcube Amazon storefront. The brand makes a series of notable options for pet owners to both keep an eye on their pets and keep them occupied while they are out of the house. Whether you’re at work for the day, off on vacation, or running some errands, the smart cams deliver real-time visuals of what’s going on at home with your furry friends. Today’s deals start from just $30 shipped and include a range of models in the Petcube lineup starting with the entry-level smart cam and going right up to the more high-tech solutions with built-in treat-tossing action and more. Head below for a closer look at the deals. 

Petcube holiday deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some notable deals on the dedicated Furbo pet cams. These offers include its new cat cam with built-in treat-tossing and a detachable feather toy you can control from anywhere with your smartphone. Now undercutting the Black Friday prices, you can check these deals out right here

Petcube Cam features:

With Petcube Cam Wi-Fi pet camera, check on your pet and home anytime with full HD live streaming video, 110° wide-angle view, and clear night vision. See up close with 8x zoom for details. Works with Alexa. Get notified of any activity at home with instant sound and motion alerts. Ease your pet’s separation anxiety by speaking with them (and hear them bark or meow back!). Tell your pet to stop if you catch them in mischief.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Petcube

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s G920 racing wheel and floor pedals dri...
VOLTME’s Mini 20,000mAh USB portable charger fall...
REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 e-bike receives $760 disc...
Insta360 Holiday Sale: Up to 30% off select action came...
Check out these best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2, per...
Start 2024 with a new standing desk by saving in FlexiS...
Android game and app deals: Star Survivor, Battle Chase...
Apple’s official iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Clear Case...
Load more...
Show More Comments