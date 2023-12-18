New Furbo treat-tossing cat cam with feather toy undercuts Black Friday at $143 (35% off), more

The official Furbo Amazon storefront is now offering some notable price drops on its smart pet cameras, some of which are undercutting the best Black Friday offers. You’ll find the new Furbo 360 Cat Camera at $143 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $220, this is $77 or 35% off the going and the best we can find. Today’s deal is $11 under the official Black Friday price to deliver the lowest we have tracked yet. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this is a purpose-built smart camera that delivers real-time video, specifically for your feline friends. While you’ll find much of the same camera-related features as its 360-degree dog camera (also on sale below), it comes with a detachable feather wand toy and the ability to toss them some treats remotely. From there, Furbo has included a rotating base to ensure your pets are in view alongside color night vision, 2-way audio, and 1080p video feeds streaming directly to your smartphone. Head below for more details and additional Furbo holiday deals.

Furbo pet cam holiday deals:

Outside of the dedicated pet camera space, we are also still tracking some deep deals on Blink’s now even more affordable smart cams. The deals start from $20 Prime shipped and deliver up to 50% in savings. Scope out the deals here and over in our smart home hub.

Furbo 360 Cat Camera features:

The NEW Furbo 360 Cat Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with a 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p live view and high-quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your cat when your away from home. Seamlessly hear and speak with your cat (or cats) at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Designed as an indoor camera for pets – Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to help you see your cat in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light. Toss a treat to your cat via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Satisfy their natural hunting instinct with the detachable feather wand toy. Fill Furbo with your cat’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like meowing or licking. Keep your cat entertained all day and all night with the feather cat toy and pet camera treat dispenser.

