ANYCUBIC Photon D2 resin 3D printer now $234 off at new all-time $316 low (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the ANYCUBIC Photon D2 Resin 3D Printer for $315.87 shipped, after using the promo code ACXMAS23 at checkout for an extra 5% off. Down from its $550 price tag, this printer’s price has steadily been falling over the year, gradually making its way to a $332 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 43% markdown off the going rate, beating its Black Friday pricing by $34 and landing at the lowest price we have tracked for this particular model. Along with your purchase, you’ll also be eligible to receive one free motherboard for this 3D printer, valued at $50. All-in-all you’ll be receiving a total of $284 in savings.

Utilizing DLP technology, the Photon D2 uses a projector paired with several mirrors to concentrate the ultraviolet light on the needed focal points. The projector has a rated 20,000-hour lifespan, surpassing standard LCD-based printers. It provides a print volume of 5.13 inches by 2.88 inches by 6.49 inches, making it a versatile device for jewelry, ornaments, and best of all – DnD minis! You won’t be disturbed by noise either, as it dissipates heat without fans and works at a maximum of 35dB, a “hardly noticeable” volume. Head below to learn more.

While the printer does come with a small amount of resin to start printing out of the box, that amount will only allow for a few samples and/or models to be printed. Amazon currently has 1kg bottles of ANYCUBIC 3D Printer Resin on sale for $29, with two additional savings opportunities – you’ll get three for the price of two, plus save 5% when purchasing $200 worth or more using the on-page promo code. This bottle will allow you to print dozens upon dozens of minis – possibly into the hundreds, depending on the mini’s sizes, and the plant-based resin won’t fill your space with chemical aromas before or after printing.

And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.

ANYCUBIC Photon D2 Resin 3D Printer features:

[𝐃𝐋𝐏 𝟑𝐃 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲], Anycubic Photon D2 uses thousands of mirrors (DMDs) to concentrate light directly to the bottom of the 3d Printer resin tank, minimizing light source distortion and diffusion, achieving better printing accuracy than LCD 3D machines of the same resolution.

[𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲], Due to the Double light uniformity algorithm, Photon D2 3d Printer can raising the light uniformity up to more than 92%. and with an anti-aliasing algorithm, the anti-aliasing effect is significantly enhanced, bringing better details to the miniatures.

[𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠], Empowered by the DLP projector that has a lifespan of 20,000 hours, 10X more durable than an LCD printer screen, and printer power is low as 15W, 1/4 of LCD printer, allowing you to save a lot of money.

[𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞], Compared with ordinary 3d printers that generate a lot of heat when running, DLP 3d printers generate low heat can be directly dissipated without fans, the sound of the machine working is as low as 35 db and hardly noticeable

[𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧], Compared to the Anycubic Photon Ultra, the printing volume of the Anycubic Photon D2 3d machine increases by 62% to reach 130.5mm x 73.4mm x165 mm/5.13 in x 2.88 in x 6.49 in

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!