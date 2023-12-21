Official 45mm Apple Watch Sport Bands hit $30 each in six styles (Reg. $49), more from $24

With reports coming in that the next Apple Watch may swap to a new band connector, Amazon is now marking down a collection official Apple Watch bands. The first-party stable of 45mm Sport Bands are taking the spotlight at $30 shipped each. There’s quite a few different styles on sale, but each one would normally set you back $49. These are $2 under our previous mention from over a month ago, and offer some of the best prices to date across several colorways. We break down which styles are getting in on the savings below.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other fall-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear. Each one of these will work with not just 45mm devices, but also 44mm and 42mm Apple Watches.

45mm Sport Band styles on sale:

Alongside the fluoroelastomer straps, the fabric Apple Watch Sport Loop bands are also getting in on the savings. The styles start from $24 and are detailed below, but all of them normally sell for $49. Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

