Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip is one of the first with Matter support at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Govee M1 Matter Color Smart Lightstrip for $39.99 shipped. This is 33% off the usual $60 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low. It’s only the second time we have seen it drop this low and beats just about all of our other previous mentions by an extra $2. This is already one of the more affordable smart lightstrips that can work with Siri out of the box, and now that’s even more so the case. Head below for the full feature set.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your preferred digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could use some lighting.

For other smart home gear that would make perfect presents, I just wrote up five of my favorite recommendations as an entry in our recent gift guide series. With top picks starting at under $15, I breakdown some of my personal favorite upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

