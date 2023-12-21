Samsung’s new 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen monitor sees first discount at $1,000 off

Samsung is now offering the first chance to save on its new 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Gaming Monitor. This new release just launched back in October and arrives with a $1,999.99 shipped sale price today. Today’s offer is matched at both Best Buy and Amazon. It’s $1,000 off the usual $3,000 price tag and the only chance to mention – so you’re looking at a new all-time low. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel and some other upgrades over the original model that we explore below.

The new 2nd Gen Samsung Odyssey Ark takes everything that made the first version stick out with an eye-catching release and takes it up a notch. It comes backed by mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with three HDMI ports as well as a DisplayPort input, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers.

New this time around though is its multi-view features. There’s the same amount of inputs as before, but now you can leverage all 55 inches of screen real estate towards showing off more than one source. It can do more than just showing those different inputs, too. Samsung also employs a built-in KVM that lets you actually control multiple systems from the same input. This function only works with multiple PCs, excluding consoles from the fun. Plus, the Samsung Gaming Hub feature is baked in for access streaming services, cloud gaming titles, and more right from the monitor.

If you’re looking for a flagship PC gaming experience but don’t have room for something as massive as the new Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, don’t forget you can take 50% off Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9. This gaming monitor is still as battle station-worthy as it gets, just with a scaled down package that’ll only run you $1,100.

More on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen:

With the upgraded Multi View, connect and see up to 4 different inputs at once, including the all new Display Port; Play console and PC games at the same time; Focus on games while connecting with friends all on one screen. 55-inch screen delivers a picture that overwhelms your senses, creating an adrenaline-fueled experience; This is upgraded by 1000R curvature to wrap around your field of vision for maximum immersion.

