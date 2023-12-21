Save $900 on the moped-style Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100+ mile range at $2,199

Juiced Bikes has launched another flash sale for today only, taking $900 off its HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike for $2,199 shipped, after using the promo code HOLIDAY at checkout. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, beating out all its previous discounts from the year – even beating its Black Friday pricing by $300 – and landing at the lowest price we have tracked for this particular model. If you’re a fan of this e-bike and have been considering making a purchase, you best do it soon because the current version is being discontinued at the end of the year. You can learn more about the HyperScrambler 2 by heading below the fold or checking out our review over at Electrek.

This moped-style e-bike comes equipped with a 1,000W retroblade motor and two 52V batteries that reaches a top speed of 30 MPH while traveling up to 100+ miles on a single charge. It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone.

Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: custom padded double seat, a large LED headlight as well as a tail/brake light, front and back turn signals, two rear-view mirrors, an alarm, a kickstand, a USB charging port for your devices, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the important real-time metrics.

This is a one-day only flash sale that will end tonight at midnight PST, and you won’t find prices this low anywhere else, so act fast before this model is discontinued in the new year. You’ll also be able to earn extra savings when you buy two or more e-bikes together and use the promo code 2BIKEOFFER at checkout for $200 off your order. If you want to stay up-to-date on the best and latest deals on other e-bike brands, head over to our Green Deals hub, which is updated daily as new discounts roll in.

Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2 Dual Battery e-bike features:

Forget everything you thought you knew about e-bike performance. The updated HyperScrambler 2 with DUAL BATTERY CAPACITY, features an insane 100+ riding range, extreme speed and power, and loads of upgraded electric bike components. Safety features include dual sideview mirrors, integrated brake light and turn signals. With two NEW G2 52V/19.2Ah batteries (SGS Certified to UL 2271), the total watt hour capacity on the HyperScrambler 2 is nearly 2,000! Never again ride with range anxiety and underwhelming pedal power.

