TCL’s latest 65-inch120Hz Q6 Google Smart TV hits Amazon low at $448 (Reg. $700), more

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the the 2023 TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs that are either matching or coming in at new all-time lows. You’ll find the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models on sale for $348, $448, and $648 shipped. Regularly $500, $700, and $900, respectively, this is up to $252 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. The 55- and 75-inch models are matching the best we have tracked on Amazon while the 65-inch model has now dropped to its lowest price yet at $50 under our previous mention. All centered around Google’s TV OS with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, this model features TCL’s Game Accelerator mode that provides a “120Hz Variable Refresh Rate” experience and AMD FreeSync for all of your at-home console action. That’s on top of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, three HDMI inputs, and the brand’s metal “bezel-less” design with adjustable feet. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the Google TV ecosystem found on the models above, the deals we are tracking on the Hisense Fire TVs are worth a look too. Starting from $300 shipped, you’ll find a host of sizes on sale right now with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and onboard Alexa voice command action waiting in our previous roundup.

On the higher-end side of things, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the Hisense 2023 model Google Smart TV lineup, including the U6, U7, and U8 models. Alongside deals starting from $448, you will indeed find the 85-inch U8 model with an up to 144Hz gaming-ready display, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs, back down at the lowest price we can find. Scope everything out right here.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

