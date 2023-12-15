Hisense’s latest 85-inch 144Hz AirPlay U8 smart 4K TV drops back to $1,800 low (Up to $1,200 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterHisense
$1,200 off From $698
best Black Friday smart TV deals

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 85-inch U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV down at $1,799.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $3,000 at Best Buy and is now up to $1,200 off. While more typically closer to $2,200 at Amazon, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low. This is Hisense’s top of the line U8 85-inch mini-LED model with a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command action. You’ll find an up to 144Hz gaming-ready display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple’s AirPlay 2, and two HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details and ongoing deals on other 2023 Hisense TVs. 

More Hisense 2023 smart 4K TV deals:

A great way to save even more cash on a Hisense smart 4K TV is to go with the Fire TV models. This morning we featured some deals on that lineup with models starting from $300, or up to $450 off the going rate. Those offers are waiting right here

As for home theater audio upgrades, we are also seeing Bose’s Smart AirPlay 2 Soundbar models back to holiday pricing from $199 alongside this JBL Bar 500 5.1-channel soundbar at the $380 low.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.  

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Reolink smart home cams keep an eye on your property at...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Rikka’s favorite smart home ...
Rare deal brings Audio-Technica’s TWX9 ANC Wirele...
Android game and app deals: Defense Zone 3, Galaxy Trad...
Optoma’s 1080p short-throw laser projector return...
Review: MAINGEAR’s MG-1 Gold delivers an immacula...
Special Prime deal: Blink outdoor floodlight camera + v...
Anker’s new USB-C KVMs docks for Mac now start at $15...
Load more...
Show More Comments