End of the year clearance takes $500 off Apple’s M1 Max Mac Studio at $1,499 low

While we wait for new desktop M3 Macs, Expercom is offering one of the best discounts we have ever seen period on the original Mac Studio. The all-time low we last saw well before Black Friday is now back in something akin to a Christmas miracle, giving you a chance to score the M1 Max Mac Studio with 32GB of memory for $1,499 shipped. The Apple authorized retailer has it at $500 off the usual $1,999 going rate in order to mark a return to the all-time low set just once before. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below as we take a closer look at how it compares to the new M2 Max edition.

Apple’s original Mac Studio still arrives as the most powerful M1 machine available thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance.

During the first week of June way back over the summer, Apple did reveal the new M2 Max version of Mac Studio. This model joins the lineup to replace the M1 Max edition above, delivering an identical overall design with some performance bumps. As for how those two compare, you’re mainly looking at an improved 12-core CPU on the newer version to juxtapose the 10-core chip on the original. Wi-Fi 6E is another new addition for Apple’s latest, replacing the standard Wi-Fi 6 found on last year’s model.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!