Foxpark’s Solar wireless 1080p backup camera and monitor now at $110 low (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera for $109.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its usual $160 price tag, this is only the third discount that we have tracked for this camera, with today’s deal giving you a 31% markdown off the going rate. It comes in as the second-lowest price we have tracked and lands $14 above its Black Friday pricing. This deal stands out from past offers due to two additional savings opportunities: the first is an extra 15% off a magnetic wireless backup camera mount when you purchase the camera itself, and the second is 10% off your order when purchasing two backup cameras together.

This solar-powered backup camera comes with an HD 1080p 5-inch monitor to deliver a vivid picture that displays more detail while you’re reversing. The small solar panel is able to provide ample charging for the camera in strong sunlight, with the option to recharge it via its USB port during darker days or seasons. It comes with a IP69 waterproof rating, ensuring it can stand up against adverse weather. The camera installs within a few minutes – all that is needed is a single screwdriver. Head below to read more.

If you have any small children or newborns riding along with you, Amazon is also offering the Luckview Baby Car Mirror for $9.40 Prime shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon and using the promo code O7ZDVFLS at checkout. You won’t have to turn your head away from the road to check on your kids with this mirror ever again, simply place it against the headrest facing your baby and look into the rear-view mirror to see their shining faces. You’ll also be able to save an extra 5% off your order when you buy two or more items from this selection of car baby cameras and accessories.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera. Equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the 9.35-inch rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail with a wider viewing of your surroundings than standard mirrors.

Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera features:

【HD 1080P 5″ Monitor & Vivid Image】The wireless backup camera equipped with HD 1080P 5″ Monitor, delivers a vivid image avoiding color differences during day and night. Especially in low-light or dark environments, displaying more details ensures your safety while reversing. Worry-free parallel park and reverse.

【Rechargeable Backup Camera With Solar Powered】The wireless backup camera for trucks features a solar panel to keep your device fully charged in strong sunlight, meeting your long-term travel or driving needs. You may also recharge the portable camera with a USB port in winter or in times of lack of sunlight.

【Dual-channel to Cover More Blindspots】The rear view camera is easy to disassemble and you can install the portable camera on the front/rear/side of the vehicle to monitor your baby/ puppy etc. Also can be used as a trailer hitch camera to provide a comprehensive view of the road conditions. Ideal for blind-spot viewing on small RV.

