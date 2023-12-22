Get 60% battery in 30 minutes with UGREEN’s 35W 2-port USB GaN charger for new $19 low

Amazon is offering the UGREEN Nexode 35W 2-Port USB GaN Charger for $19.19 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its usual $24 price tag, this charger has seen few discounts since its release, with even Amazon Black Friday sales skipping it over in favor for larger models. Today’s deal comes in taking $5 off its going rate, which beats every prior discount we have tracked to land as the new all-time low. You won’t be able to find this model on UGREEN anymore either and the next closest model is the Nexode 45W 2-Port USB GaN Charger that is currently discounted to $28.

This 2-Port USB GaN charger is a compact device that offers two particular charging rates depending on how many devices you have connected. When only using one port to charge, it can provide 35W of charging power for the USB-C port and 22.5W of power for the USB-A port. When using both ports simultaneously, you’ll get 25W of power from the USB-C and 7.5W from the USB-A. As an example, this device can charge your iPhone 15 Pro to 60% battery in just 30 minutes. You’ll also get the opportunity to receive an extra 5% off your total order when purchasing two or more items from this selection of UGREEN products (including the above charger).

If you’re looking for a far bigger charger that can handle much more, Amazon is still offering the the UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger available for $140, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon. It sports a 4-in-1 design housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, with dual USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 15W MagSafe charger. It comes compatible with iPhones 12 to 15 series, as well as most laptop and tablet models – for example, it can top off your smartphone and still have leftover juice to cover a MacBook Air M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min.

You can also learn about a few other chargers and power banks that are on sale by checking out our recent coverage of the VOLTME 140W 3-Port USB Charger. Designed with fast-charging protocols, this versatile 3-in-1 multi-port charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output.

UGREEN Nexode 35W 2-Port USB Charger features:

35W Fast Charging: When using only one port to charge, this charger provides 35W charging power for the USB C port and 22.5W charging power for the USB A port

2 Port Fast Charging: When powering 2 devices at the same time, the USB C port can provide up to 25W, and the USB A port can provide up to 7,5W

Multi-Protocols: Supports multiple fast charging protocols such as PD 3,0, PPS, QC 4+ 3,0 and SCP, Support Samsung Super Fast Charging 25W

GaN II Tech: This Nexode 35W USB C charger optimizes your charging experience with GaN II technology, it is smaller and more compact and gives you even more power

Comprehensive Protection: Equipped with intelligent chips to protect your devices from short circuit, over voltage, over heat and over current, keeps you and your device safe

