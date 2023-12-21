VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger sees $40 discount to new $50 low

Amazon is offering the VOLTME 140W USB-C Charger for $49.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $90 price tag, this charger began 2023 at a $140 high, dropping four times over the course of the year to its new list price. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, saving you $90 off its original MSRP and marking a new all-time low. Designed with fast-charging protocols, this versatile 3-in-1 multi-port charger gives you two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal device charging needs with 140W of output. Empowered by upgraded GaN III technology that allows for a more compact size, this charger can handle charging your 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0% to 56% in just 30 minutes – you could even double up your laptops without concern or worry, with one port left open for yet another device.

If you’re looking for a portable power bank, Amazon is offering the VOLTME Mini 20,000mAh USB Portable Charger for $27, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon and using the promo code 93L4KDSX at checkout for an additional 10% off. Sporting a 20,000mAh capacity, as well as both a USB-A and USB-C port, this device covers recharging needs for two devices at once, able to recharge your iPhone 15 Pro Max 1.5 times, AirPods Pro 13.6 times, or even give 5 charges to your iPad mini 5.

And be sure to also check out our coverage of the recent deal for the UGREEN Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank that offers one USB-A port and two USB-C ports, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes. There is also the new Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank as well, which features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W.

VOLTME 140W USB-C Charger features:

Rapidly Charge Your MacBook: Unleash blazing speeds with our 140W Charger, designed with the PD 3.1, and PPS 3.3 fast charging protocols. Experience the pinnacle of speed with our 140W ultra-high-velocity PD USB-C port, catapulting your 16″ MacBook Pro to a staggering 56% charge in a mere 30 minutes, outshining regular chargers by 3 times the charging speed.

Versatile 3-in-1 Multiport Charging: Our wall charger block features 3-in-1 multiport charging capabilities. The charger block boasts two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, effortlessly fueling two 14-inch laptops and a smartphone simultaneously. Catering to the demands of even the most intensive multi-device users, speed and convenience converge seamlessly.

Empowered by GaN Technology: Our fast charging block is upgraded with GaN III technology. This innovation reduces its size by 25% and weight by 30% compared to the MacBook 140W charger, without compromising on power. GaN III technology ushers in remarkable heat dissipation and heightened high-power charging performance, all while ensuring a secure and swift charging experience.

Safety and Dependability Priority: Recognizing the paramount importance of safety, our commitment is evident in the V-Dynamic Power Dispenser System. Smartly adapting power outputs, this technology shields device batteries and extends their lifespan. Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of swift, secure, and dependable charging through the VOLTME USB-C charger.

What You Get: VOLTME 140W GaN Charger and manual. Rest assured with our worry-free 24-month warranty, and our dedicated customer service team eager to assist you.

