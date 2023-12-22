Secure the first deal on Lockly’s smart biometric home safe with remote access at $330

The official Lockly Amazon storefront is now offering the first deal we have tracked on its Smart Safe. While this model has been available for pre-order directly from the official site at $360 after being unveiled at CES 2023, it is now readily available on Amazon and with the first deal we have tracked since going hands-on with it back in June. After clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon, you can now drop the price down to $329.99 shipped. While not the deepest deal, it is the best we have ever tracked and a new Amazon all-time low on the high-tech intelligent home safe solution. Head below for more details.

The Lockly Smart Safe isn’t your average home solution. It is loaded with intelligent features including a biometric fingerprint scanner, passcode entry via the integrated touchscreen, and remote access (as well as a traditional key) – it can even send “duress notifications in case of emergency.” Connected with the companion app, you can have the safe automatically open when your smartphone is approaching as well as leverage the ability to open it remotely from anywhere. A notable option for important documents, a home weapon safe, and much more, it is made of a fortified 2.5mm alloy steel with a corrosion resistant coating and fireproof interior inserts. Get a complete breakdown of the experience in our review right here.

If you’re not interested in the smart features and can make do with a simple fire and waterproof solution, something like this SentrySafe at $66 shipped will likely suffice instead.

Lockly Smart Safe features:

Lockly smart safe quick-access fingerprint sensor technology unlocks in 0.3s fast combined with advanced learning technology designed to improve sensitivity and accuracy over time. Stores up to 99 fingerprints. Quickly access your firearm or valuables via Fingerprint / Passcode / Physical Key / Mobile app. Exclusive hack-proof patented PIN Genie keypad. Twin Credential Opening Capability for additional security. Duress Finger Alert to automatically send duress notification in case of emergency. Made with premium fortified 2.5mm alloy steel with anti-pry door design. Large interior dimensions 10.1″ x 7″ x 2.5″ can easily fit 2 standard-sized regular frame handguns. Designed to be versatile to install including home, business or car trucks.

