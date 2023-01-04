Lockly intros ‘first of its kind’ Smart Safe with tamper notifications, remote access, more

Lockly – makers of “the world’s most advanced” smart locks and Vision video doorbell solutions – is introducing its new smart safe at CES 2023 this year. The brand is ready to evolve beyond the entry point of your home or office to help secure property and belongings with its new Lockly Smart Safe. The biometric sensor-packed home safe directly connects with your smart device for remote access, tamper notifications, and a bevy of other intelligent features. Head below for a closer look at the new Lockly Smart Safe.

Lockly Smart Safe

The new Lockly Smart Safe features a fortified 2mm alloy steel construction with a corrosion-resistant coating and fireproof interior inlays, effectively delivering your typical personal safe that measures out at 12.6 by 10 by 3.2 inches. It ships with a pair of physical keys (essentially backup “laser cut key access via C Grade high-security cylinder”) and runs on four AA batteries for up to 18 months, but things get a whole lot more intelligent and high-tech from there.

Described as a “first of its kind device,” it features complete remote smartphone control access, monitoring, and tracking on top of its built-in patented PIN Genie rotating keypad and 3D biometric sensor technology. The PIN Genie touchscreen “prevents codes from being guessed by randomly shuffling PIN number locations” while the 3D Biometric sensor recognizes a fingerprint in “less than 0.3s” and stores up to 99 of them if needed.

The Lockly Smart Safe ships with a secure Link Wi-Fi hub to connect the safe with the free iOS or Android app. This enables access, monitoring, and control from anywhere, including the ability to “receive push notifications when someone unauthorized is tampering with the safe,” grant access to other folks when you’re not home, track access history, as well as unlock, lock, or check the safe’s status from anywhere.

Here’s a quick look at some of the smart features at a glance:

Tamper Alert Notifications – Immediately receive push notifications when someone unauthorized is tampering with the safe.

iGenie Mode – For existing Lockly smart lock users, iGenie mode enables synchronized locking/unlocking capabilities of Lockly products in case of emergency situations. Simply enter the emergency access code (EAC) to activate.

Air Transfer Capabilities – Fingerprint profiles stored on Lockly smart locks can be quickly copied from a smart lock to Locky Smart Safe.

Auto-lighted, Easy Lift Unlocking – Hydraulic pop-up unlocking mechanism syncs with interior low LED light, allowing users to quietly open and grab items using a single hand.

Full Control With Smartphone – Unlock, lock, or check the safe status from a smartphone. Track access history and unique users from anywhere.

Unlock, lock, or check the safe status from a smartphone. Track access history and unique users from anywhere. Send one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing codes, digital eKeys, or eBadges remotely via a mobile device

The new Lockly Smart Safe will be available at $349.99 starting this spring.

9to5Toys’ Take

The smart personal safety and security device market is expected to bring in roughly $8.7B by 2030, according to some folks, and it looks like Lockly is looking to get in on the action here. While it’s hard to say how many folks will really need the smart remote access to a home safe, it could very well come in handy for families and businesses sharing the secure storage device and things of that nature. Then again, those same families and business partners likely already would have had some kind of access just in case anyway if it was indeed supposed to be a shared situation. Nonetheless, there’s some convenient tech packed into the Lockly Smart Safe with the brand’s 3D biometric tech and peace of mind-inducing notification system, not to mention the direct integration for some of its existing customers via iGenie Mode.

