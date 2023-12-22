These Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Switch starter kits are on sale from $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Kit with two Smart Dimmer Switches for $135.95 shipped. This is 20% off the usual $170 price tag and matching the best price of the year. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since last summer back in 2022, as well. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. Head below for more.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home.

If you can get away with a single in-wall switch, there’s also a kit that includes just one dimmer for $79.95. It’s down from $100, with the same 20% in savings applying as the best price of the year. It’s nearly the same as the dimmer kit above, just without as many ways to upgrade your smart home’s lighting. You still get the hub and pico remote alongside the actual in-wall dimmer switch.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; you can also enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away. Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand

