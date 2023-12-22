Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set lands at $140 (Reg. $200), expansions from $55

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering the Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit Starter Set with nine light bars for $139.99 shipped. This is $60 off the usual $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low. It’s an extra $10 below our previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday mention from last month. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below while also detailing some of the other bundles on sale.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

