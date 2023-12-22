Sweaty Betty takes up to 70% workout apparel in end of the year sale, top picks from $20

London-based athletic apparel and athleisure company, Sweaty Betty, is now offering up to 70% off select leggings, sports bras, hoodies, and more. The Power 7/8 Workout Leggings are designed for whatever type of workout you prefer and are now $55, marked down from $100, and come in a wide range of colorways. Next up is the Athlete Hooded Long Sleeve Top, which features a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, and is now available for $35 – this top can be worn with joggers for a clean look or with jeans while you’re out running errands. Lastly, we have the Ultra Running Bra for 71% off at $20 – this sports bra is designed for high-impact workouts and is made with quick-drying fabric for extra ventilation. Free standard delivery on orders over $75. Head below for more details on Sweaty Betty’s sale.

The Power 7/8 Workout Leggings for $55 are a versatile choice for a workout, whether you’re heading to a yoga session, a HIIT workout, or exercising from home. Featuring a side pocket and back zip pocket, these leggings hold everything in while squatting, running, and lunging. The Athlete Hooded Long Sleeve Top features a slim fit and has a seamless, breathable high-stretch design that will keep you cool while working up a sweat – now available for $35. The Ultra Running Bra – coming in at $20 – sports both compression and encapsulation technology that will support you no matter how hard you’re working out and is available in over a dozen colorways.

More items we love from Sweaty Betty’s sale:

More on Power 7/8 Workout Leggings:

Multi-sport gym leggings designed for every workout.

Super stretchy fabric with flattering seams to sculpt the bum.

Sweat-wicking and quick-drying for all sports.

Side pocket and back zip pocket.

