Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE offers flagship specs for less at $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 FE. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now sells for $499.99 shipped in one of four colors, dropping from its usual $600 going rate. It’s only the third notable discount, marking a return to the second-best price yet. We did see it drop lower over Black Friday, but this is still a notable $100 price cut for anyone who missed out on last month’s holiday shopping offer. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review over at 9to5Google. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

All of that means that those who want a more capable handset will still find the Galaxy S23 and its higher $800 MSRP to be worth the cash. But if you’re in the market for many of the same flagship specs for less, saving an extra $200 is the right call with the new Galaxy S23 FE – especially with a $100 discount attached.

This week is also seeing quite a few end of the year discounts across the latest from other brands like Google and OnePlus. Our Android guide breaks down all of the best savings as December comes to a close.

More on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:

Galaxy S23 FE intuitively manages your usage to conserve energy on its own so you can go all day and into the night without charging¹,²; Share, stream, connect and create with a phone that’s ready for anything. Galaxy S23 FE keeps your focus on what matters and off the battery bar; With a battery that supports Super Fast Charging³ you can power up quickly and get back to what you love

