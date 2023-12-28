ALLPOWERS’ S1500 portable power station offers 1,092Wh capacity and 11 ports for $489

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station for $489 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Starting off the year at its original price tag for $1,000, we have tracked three major discounts for this power station, two from the beginning of the year that dropped costs by $100 each and set a more regular $789 price, as well as a third back in September of $300, which today’s deal mirrors. Coming in as a 38% markdown (51% off its original MSRP), this is the first time in three months we’ve seen it this low, having only received a minor deduction during Black Friday and Christmas sales.

This power station offers a 1,092Wh capacity and 1,500W (peak 3,000W) AC output, making it perfect for parties, camping, and emergency use. Using both the 300W AC input and the PD 100W USB-C input can fully charge this power station in up to three hours. It can handle up to 300W solar power input, and can also fully charge through the 12V/24V car outlet. It comes boasting 11 ports in all: four AC ports, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet. Solar panels are not included and are sold separately.

If you’re looking for a power station with more juice, Amazon is also currently offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W solar panel for $750, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. It has a 1,500Wh capacity and boasts 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port.

And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, water heaters, electric tools, and more.

ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station Features:

【Tiny But Powerful】The lightest(22.05lb) 1092Wh power station on the market, with 1500 wattage (peak 3000W) huge AC output, is the perfect camping gear for parties, fishing, camping, emergency, power outage and more. APP remote controller gives your the most convenient experience.

【11 Ports for All】4 AC ports, 3 USB-A ports, 2 DC ports, USB-C ports, and a car outlet, ensure your multiple needs at the same time. Use a fast-charging PD 100W USB-C port charge your laptop at fast speeds via a single cable without bulky adapters.

【Full Charged in 3 Hrs】Super fast charging of 300W AC input + PD 100W USB-C input togather make it fully charged in 3 hours! When outside, you can get stable 300W solar power input with MPPT optimization. You can also fully recharge it by 12V/24V car outlet or a generator.

【Amazing 5-Year Warranty】ALLPOWERS provides you an exclusive 5-year warranty for a guaranteed, worry-free experience. Battery backup power supply with BMS technology makes sure the steady and safe quality. Protection of short- circuit/ over-current/ over-discharge/ over-charge/ over-voltage/ thermal. Capacity remain 80% over 1000+ life cycles.

