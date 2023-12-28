Aqara HomeKit smart lock U100 with fingerprint sensor and Apple Home key returns to $133 low

Amazon is offering the Aqara Smart Lock U100 for $132.99 shipped. Down from its $230 price tag, it has only seen a few previous discounts since its release back during the summer, with Black Friday sales dropping costs down to the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate, giving you $97 in savings ($7 more than our previous mention) and marking a return to the all-time low from Thanksgiving weekend sales. Over the summer, we were quite impressed with this new smart lock, which you can read about in our hands-on review, or head below the fold to learn more.

The U100 smart lock comes fully integrated into Apple Home, sporting a touchscreen keypad and fingerprint sensor that allows for easier access to your home. It also offers access via Apple Home keys by simply tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch to the door – even when it’s out of power. The high-precision fingerprint sensor is able to save up to 50 different fingerprints and numeral passwords are easily reconfigured through the Aqara Home app, even allowing for one-time passwords for visitors, as well as a mechanical key for emergencies. It features an auto-lock function that utilizes the built-in gyroscope to lock the door anytime immediately after closing it, as well as a “do not disturb” mode to silence its actions for when you return home late. It also comes fully compatible with third-party ecosystems like Google Home, Alexa, and IFTTT.

If you’ve wanted more atmospheric lighting in your home, check out our recent coverage of the Govee Smart Light Bulb 2-pack that is currently on sale at its lowest price we have tracked. They offer the usual smart features like scheduling, timers, group controls, music syncing, and RGBWW action that gives you 16 million DIY colors and 54 pre-set scene modes. You can also head on over to our smart home hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals on all the gear and gadgets that are sure to bring your home further into the twenty-first century.

Aqara Smart Lock U100 features:

【Fingerprint and More Ways to Unlock】The Smart Lock U100 offers multiple ways to unlock, including a high-precision fingerprint reader for up to 50 fingerprints, remotely configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app (An Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub is required), one-time local passwords for visitors, and a mechanical key for emergency use. * The NFC card is not included and is sold separately.

【Automations with Aqara and Third-Party Devices】With an Aqara Zigbee 3.0 hub, the Smart Door Lock U100 is compatible with third-party ecosystems like Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT as well as the Aqara Home app, allowing it to be easily integrated into a wide range of smart home setups and used in smart home automations. For example, when someone presses the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, you will be able to view who is at your door and easily unlock the U100.

【A Durable and Secure Biometric door Lock with Long Battery Life】 The U100 is powered by 4 AA 1.5V batteries (included) and has a long battery life of up to 8 months. Also, a USB-C port for emergency charging is available. The lock body made of zinc alloy has an IP65 rating and complies with the same safety standard as BHMA Level 3. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -31°F to 151°F. Your sensitive data (e.g., fingerprints) is stored locally and fully AES encrypted.

