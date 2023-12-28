Govee’s smart RGBWW light bulb 2-pack falls to new $15 low (Reg. $24), more starting from $12

Amazon is offering the Govee Smart Light Bulb 2-pack for $15.19 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from its usual $24 price tag, it has spent most of the year between its MSRP and $20, with the three most recent discounts bringing costs down lower. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $4 and marking a new all-time low that equates to $7.60 per bulb. While not part of the Matter smart home group that is the most popular option right now, these bulbs do support connection with your Google Assistant and/or Alexa for hands-free control, or through your smartphone for typical controls. They offer the usual smart features like scheduling, timers, group controls, music syncing, and RGBWW action that gives you 16 million DIY colors and 54 pre-set scene modes to match whatever mood you may be feeling on a given day.

More Govee Smart Bulbs seeing discounts:

Matter Smart Bulbs also seeing discounts:

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the meross Smart Ceiling Fan Control and Dimmer Light Switch, a 2-in-1 device that connects to your standard ceiling fans to provide four speed settings, brightness controls, timers, custom scheduling, and more.

Govee Smart Light Bulb features:

Smart Control: Govee color-changing light bulbs make it possible to control your bulbs with simple voice commands. Feel free to turn your smart light bulbs on/off, adjust brightness, change the colors, and set scenes via Govee Home App.

16 Million DIY Colors: Govee smart light bulbs provide millions of colors and 54 preset scene modes. Style up your home decor with color accents, or set up fun light colors for your next party. Hub not required (Working Voltage: AC 120V).

Music Sync: Our smart light bulbs change color and brightness when your phone’s microphone detects sound. Note: This only works when the microphone is not occupied. Download Govee Home App and enable microphone permissions.

Timer and Schedule: Applying these smart light bulbs to your daily routine is now easier than ever with timer functions and modes like Sunrise & Sunset. Stay energized in the morning or wind down after a long day.

Group Control: Have more than one Govee smart product? You can create a group to simultaneously control multiple smart bulbs from anywhere with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. Control these smart LED bulbs with your family for added fun.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!