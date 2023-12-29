Logitech’s Blue Snowball USB mic offers versatile recording options for return $40 low (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. With a regular price tag of $70, only a small handful of discounts in the last six years have fallen below $50, with the short-lived deals from Black Friday being the most recent and lowest of the last few years, until today. Now receiving a 43% markdown off the going rate, this is the second-lowest price cut we have tracked (lowest of 2023), coming in $8 under our previous mention and just $3 above the all-time low from 2013.

This microphone’s 2-capsule design amplifies your voice for exceptional presence and detail, providing “professional-level” audio recordings to elevate your YouTube videos, Twitch streams, and more. It maintains a professional quality, keeping your vocals and instrumentals clean and distortion-free with a -10dB pad while in cardioid mode – or you can switch to omnidirectional mode for a more complete coverage when podcasting. You won’t have to wait around for downloads to finish when it first arrives thanks to its driver-free operation, making setup quick and easy. Head below to learn more.

And if you’re going to be using the above microphone for streaming purposes, don’t you think you should go the extra mile for the appropriate atmosphere and/or mood lighting? Check out our recent coverage of the Govee Smart Light Bulbs that are seeing discounts, which offer smart features like scheduling, timers, group controls, music syncing, and RGBWW action that gives you 16 million DIY colors and 54 pre-set scene modes – all controlled from your smartphone or home assistant.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone Features:

Multiple pickup patterns: The USB microphone features a cardioid pattern for recording and streaming, and omnidirectional which puts you “in the room” for conference calls on Zoom, Skype and more

-10 dB Pad: Maintains professional audio quality and keeps Snowball sounding clean and distortion-free on louder voices and instruments for everything from voiceovers to podcasts to singing

Adjustable desktop stand: Allows you to position the condenser microphone in relation to the sound source, improving sound quality and saving space on your desktop for the optimal broadcast setup

Blue Sherpa companion app: Fine-tune your sound with deep control of Snowball; manage mic gain, polar patterns and more right from your desktop on Windows or Mac

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!