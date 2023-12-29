Save $76 on JBL’s iconic Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for new all-time $104 low

Amazon is offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $103.96 shipped. Down from its usual $180 price tag, this speaker has seen ten previous discounts this year, with the best of them dropping the cost down to $120 on Amazon, with a few dropping as low as $110 on other sites. Today’s deal is a 42% markdown off the going rate that gives you $76 in savings. It comes in $16 under our previous mention from Black Friday and marks a new all-time low to close out the year.

Equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, this portable speaker offers you compact but robust audio for wherever you go. Its long-lasting battery gives you up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a built-in power bank that lets you charge while keeping the party going. With its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can carry this speaker along no matter the weather. It also sports a PartyBoost feature that lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link even more speakers for a truly all-encompassing audio experience.

There are a few discounted bundle opportunities for the above speaker that you can also take advantage of as we approach 2023’s end. The first is the Charge 5 alongside a pair of Jabra Tune 230NC earbuds for $204, down from $280. You can also get the Charge 5 with a carbon fiber carrying case for $130. If you’re looking to double up on speakers, there is also an option to get it with the more compact JBL Go 3 portable speaker for $134, or you could even bundle two Charge 5 speakers for $234 instead.

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of earbuds, check out our recent launch coverage of the new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds, currently on sale for $44, after clipping the on-page coupon. They feature proprietary QuietMax ANC technology, versatile listening modes, 30 hours battery life, and 10mm dynamic drivers, producing unbelievable sound quality for the user, without being disturbed by noisy surroundings.

