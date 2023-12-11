1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 true wireless earbuds offer ANC for $50 [Deal]

1MORE, an award-winning, innovative manufacturer of personal audio devices has launched its new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds in the US, after releasing last week in the UK. Now available for purchase, these earbuds feature proprietary QuietMax ANC technology, versatile listening modes, 30 hours battery life, and 10mm dynamic drivers, producing unbelievable sound quality for the user, without being disturbed by noisy surroundings.

No matter where, no matter when, hear and be heard

1MORE’s new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds have a standout feature in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-canceling technology, diving deeper into a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise for crystal-clear clarity. You’ll also be covered on phone calls, as the six built-in microphones and an AI-enabled algorithm work in tandem to filter out ambient noise and ensure that the user’s voice remains front and center. Whether you’re on a busy street, in a crowded airport, or within your own home, 1MORE guarantees a “serene auditory escape” with these earbuds.

They feature a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver that gives you booming bass, vibrant vocals, and intricate detail for a well-balanced audio output that should please any audiophile. You can also elevate your listening experience further with a Spatial Audio feature through the 1MORE Music app, giving you a 360-degree listening environment that is compatible with many audio sources and devices.

These earbuds also offer versatile listening modes, allowing them to easily adapt to the user’s surroundings. You can activate the transparency mode to engage in conversations, hear important announcements, or remain aware of what’s going on around you. The wind noise resistance mode will better mitigate wind-induced microphonics while the adaptive mode automatically adjusts settings to suppress any unwanted background noise. They even have a low-latency gaming mode that ensures audio-visual synchronization for a more immersive and multisensory gaming experience.

You’ll enjoy a total of 30 hours of battery life from the charging case, with the earbuds themselves offering 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge with ANC turned off. Once you’ve hit the earbuds’ limit, it just takes a short 10-minute quick charge to add another two hours of playback to the battery. You’ll also be receiving a stable connection via its Bluetooth 5.3 technology, with “minimal transmission delays for uninterrupted enjoyment of music.”

Nature lovers and gym rats alike will also find these earbuds to be quite convenient as well. They come with an IPX5 water resistance to water and sweat, meaning you’ll get to enjoy all they have to offer while hiking, working in the garden, exercising, or during any other outdoor adventures.

Q30 PistonBuds are now available for purchase

The PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds are now available for purchase with a discounted 39.99 price tag on Amazon, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. This launch discount will likely be available for the rest of 2023 and possibly some of 2024. You can also find them on 1more.com

