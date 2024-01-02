Add a Breville juicer to your arsenal at up to $120 off with deals from $80 at Amazon

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale event featuring Breville juicers, Bluicers, and more to supplement your 2024 health routine. While you’ll find a number of models on sale now, the most affordable of the bunch comes by way of the Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain at $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this model has only sold for less once since 2022 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at within $5 of the lowest we have tracked in over a year. Features include a 3-inch chute for whole fruits and vegetables alongside a pulp collection system as well as a titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter “for optimum juice and nutrient extraction.” It ships with a 25-ounce juice jug and the cleaning brush as well. Head below for more Breville juicer deals. 

More Breville juicer deals:

If you don’t need the higher-end steel Breville options, something like the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer might do the trick. We came away impressed with this model after going hands-on (full details here) and you can score one for around $60 or less right now. 

Breville Juice Fountain Compact features:

The Breville Juice Fountain Compact may be small but it is packed with power; It features a 3 inch wide chute allowing you to juice whole fruits and vegetables and conveniently collects pulp within the footprint of the unit to conserve counter space. The compact centrifugal juicers titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket are made out of stainless steel and together are designed for optimum juice and nutrient extraction. The Breville juicer machines unique 3 inch extra wide chute feed allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting

