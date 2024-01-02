CORSAIR’s K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits $190 Amazon low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
New low From $60
a laptop computer sitting on top of a keyboard

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model CORSAIR K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid $40 price drop and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under the current sale price directly from CORSAIR and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features adjustable magnetic mechanical switches, “enabling you to set every key’s actuation point from a light 0.4mm to a strong 3.6mm,” alongside dual-point options to trigger two actions with one key press. From there, you’ll find 8,000Hz hyper-polling that transmits inputs “8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards” as well as sound dampening layers, a magnetic leatherette cushion, and custom RGB action. Head below for more CORSAIR keyboard deals. 

More CORSAIR gaming keyboard deals:

If it’s the inside of your battlestation that needs an upgrade, today saw the very first Amazon deals go live on Seagate’s Gen5 internal SSD solutions. With up to $50 in savings, the latest 10,000MB/s options from the brand are now starting from $170 with all of the details you need waiting right here

CORSAIR K70 MAX RGB Keyboard features:

  • Adjustable Magnetic-Mechanical Switches: The entire keyboard is equipped with fully adjustable CORSAIR MGX switches, enabling you to set every key’s actuation point from a light 0.4mm to a strong 3.6mm in 0.1mm steps, putting you in control for fast keypresses or ultra-accurate typing.
  • Two Actions for One Keypress: Dual-point actuation lets you assign two discrete actions to one keypress, giving you the ability to execute instant one-two combos.
  • CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: AXON enables premier K70 performance, processing and transmitting inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling. *8,000Hz hyper-polling is dependent on CPU; older CPUs may experience reduced performance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

meross’ 2-pack BR30 HomeKit smart flood bulbs fal...
Here’s every LEGO Star Wars set releasing in 2024...
PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD drops back...
VOLTME’s compact 140W 3-port USB fast charger see...
Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad hits $249 to start...
Android game and app deals: Brotato, Glidey, Earthlings...
Put your best AI self forward with vidBoard Creative AI...
UGREEN launches two new Nexode Pro GaN chargers, with t...
Load more...
Show More Comments