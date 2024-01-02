CORSAIR’s K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits $190 Amazon low, more

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model CORSAIR K70 MAX RGB Magnetic-Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a solid $40 price drop and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under the current sale price directly from CORSAIR and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features adjustable magnetic mechanical switches, “enabling you to set every key’s actuation point from a light 0.4mm to a strong 3.6mm,” alongside dual-point options to trigger two actions with one key press. From there, you’ll find 8,000Hz hyper-polling that transmits inputs “8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards” as well as sound dampening layers, a magnetic leatherette cushion, and custom RGB action. Head below for more CORSAIR keyboard deals.

If it’s the inside of your battlestation that needs an upgrade, today saw the very first Amazon deals go live on Seagate’s Gen5 internal SSD solutions. With up to $50 in savings, the latest 10,000MB/s options from the brand are now starting from $170 with all of the details you need waiting right here.

CORSAIR K70 MAX RGB Keyboard features:

Adjustable Magnetic-Mechanical Switches: The entire keyboard is equipped with fully adjustable CORSAIR MGX switches, enabling you to set every key’s actuation point from a light 0.4mm to a strong 3.6mm in 0.1mm steps, putting you in control for fast keypresses or ultra-accurate typing.

Two Actions for One Keypress: Dual-point actuation lets you assign two discrete actions to one keypress, giving you the ability to execute instant one-two combos.

CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology: AXON enables premier K70 performance, processing and transmitting inputs up to 8x faster than conventional gaming keyboards with 8,000Hz hyper-polling. *8,000Hz hyper-polling is dependent on CPU; older CPUs may experience reduced performance.

