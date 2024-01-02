Seagate’s speedy 10,000MB/s Gen5 FireCuda internal SSDs see first Amazon deals from $170

The ultra-fast Gen5 solid-state drives are starting to take over and we have now spotted the first deal on the latest from Seagate. You can now score the Seagate FireCuda 540 Gen5 Internal Solid-State Drive for $169.99 in the 1TB capacity or $269.99 for the 2TB model, both with free shipping. Regularly $180 and as much as $320, you’re looking at the first price drops we have tracked on Amazon since release with as much as $50 in savings. These new releases deliver “full tilt” PCIe Gen5 speeds up to 10,000MB/s, which can be as much as 50% faster than your standard Gen4 options. They, however, remain compatible with Gen4 motherboards and will slide nicely into future internal upgrades on your main battlestation setup. A 5-year warranty is included. Head below for more details.

If a Gen4 solution will meet your requirements, there is certainly cash to be saved. The Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD approaches the fastest speeds we see on the now previous-generation standard and is currently selling for $108 shipped via Amazon.

On the portable side of things, this morning saw the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s fastest SSD. The 1TB T9 is now selling for $110 shipped, delivering up to 2,000MB/s speeds on-the-go with a price matching the lowest we have tracked since release. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Seagate FireCuda 540 Gen5 Internal Solid-State Drive features:

Up to 10,000MB/s means the full power of PCIe Gen5 speeds are yours to wield. Transfer speeds up to 50% faster than PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs and up to 17× faster than SATA SSDs. Up to 2000TB TBW means you can rewrite up to 1TB of data every day, for five years (based on 2TB capacity). Plug-and-play compatibility with most PCIe Gen5 motherboards and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4. Enjoy long-term peace of mind with three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a five-year limited warranty.

