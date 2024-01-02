Google’s official Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band sees first discount to $65 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band. If you unwrapped one of the new Pixel Watch 2 over the holidays or just want to refresh the fit and finish of your original wearable, this band is one of the more premium ways to do it at $64.90 shipped. You’d normally pay $80, with today’s offer marking the only discount so far at 20% off. It’s of course a new all-time low. Head below for more.

Google’s official Pixel Watch band comes with an Italian leather build complete with stainless steel hardware. It elevates the look of both the original and newer Pixel Watch 2 with a black Obsidian design that’s a bit more premium than the rubber strap included in the package. We previously took a hands-on look at how it dresses up your wearable, writing home about its build quality.

Also on sale right now, the official Google Woven Band is on sale at $50.99. It comes in several styles, each of which are down from the usual $60 price tag. These are $9 discounts, the first chances to save, and new all-time lows. Google’s official Woven Band comes in Ivy and Lemongrass styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time.

Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band features:

Elegant stitching and luxe Italian leather make this band a go-to finishing touch for a drive to the country or even your most formal occasion. Leather band with stainless steel clasp and classic lugs. Comes in small and large band sizes; small fits wrists 137-170 mm around and large fits wrists 171-203 mm around

