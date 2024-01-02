Govee’s latest voice and app-controlled smart humidifier falls to new $80 low, more from $30

Amazon is offering the GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max for $79.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $130 price tag, this is the second discount that this new humidifier has received since its release at the end of October, with it even being left out of Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention from early Christmas sales by $20 and marking a new all-time low.

This new model features a 7-liter tank with nine mist levels and two mist modes that can run for up to 70 hours before needing to be refilled. When warm mist mode is in use, humidity in rooms up to 800 square-feet will increase by approximately 20% in just 10 minutes, twice as fast as usual humidifiers. It also sports integrated RGB lighting to give you a more personalized experience, helps prevent accidental tipping at night, and provides ambient lighting while you sleep. With its companion app, you’ll be able to control the mist levels, modes, lighting, scheduling timers, and even receive cleaning notifications – all on your smartphone or through voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

GoveeLife Smart Humidifier Max features:

Powerful and Intelligent: A 30% stronger mist brings instant relief for allergy sufferers and provides moisture to plants. Runtime is upgraded by 40% for longer use. GoveeHome App includes valuable functions for humidification with less effort.

Faster and Healthier Hydration: The max 650ml/h warm mist humidyfing increase 20% humidity in 10 mins for healthier mist, which is twice faster than usual humidifiers. It is recommended that you use pure water.

App and Voice Control: GoveeHome App makes it easier to remotely control real-time humidity, set your target humidity, define the level of mist, and set a timer or schedule. Pair with voice assistants such as Alexa for added convenience.

AutoReflect Technology: In addition to the highly sensitive built-in sensor, you can pair it with our hygrometers to get more accurate data from ambient spaces with 5 times the accuracy of other humidifiers.

Longer Duration for Larger Rooms: Humidify for up to 70h with the 7L capacity water tank, reducing the frequency of adding water. Use in spaces up to 800 sq ft, including family rooms or plant greenhouses.

Personalized RGB Lights: Includes adjustable RGB lighting to bring a more personalized experience during humidification. The soft lighting can prevent tripping in the middle of the night and provide cozy ambient lighting while you sleep.

