iHeat’s tankless 18kW electric water heater keeps temps high and costs low for $319

Amazon is offering the iHeat Tankless 18kW Electric Water Heater for $319.14 shipped. Down from $415, with an MSRP listed for $479, this particular model has only seen a handful of previous discounts over 2023, with most of them happening back at the beginning of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate (33% off the MSRP) and marks the lowest price we have tracked in 5 years, $14 above the all-time low from 2018. This electric water heater offers 18kW of electrical power, and is able to handle multiple bathrooms at once in southern states with warmer climates and one to two bathrooms in northern states with colder climates, all at a rate of 2 to 3 GPM for up to 91.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Through its wide array of sensors, this water heater monitors real-time data collected 60 times a second, with the iHeat software allowing you to read this data, as well as run full diagnostics of the unit without ever having to open it up. It features a touchscreen display for adjusting settings, and sports a 3/4-inch inlet and outlet for effortless high flow applications.

If you’re looking for a much larger model that can handle far more than the above water heater, Amazon is currently offering the Ecosmart ECO 36kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $420, down from $600. This 150A water heater has a 3 GPM flowrate and is only 3.6-inches x 21-inches x 17-inches. It features a digital output temperature display, fitting pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT and requires a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

iHeat Tankless 18kW Electric Water Heater features:

The heat pro-performer AHS18-D is built for applications with more than 1 bathroom in the southern states where the incoming water temperatures no lower than 65 degrees F

Because the heat pro-performer continuously monitors all real time data collected 60 times a second through a range of sensors

It automatically adjusts to any application you may have, for example floor heating, multiple units in series and recirculation configurations

The heat pro-performer boasts a 3/4 in. Inlet and outlet which makes it a breeze for high flow applications

Heat electric tank less water heaters are 99% energy efficient which can translate to saving 10-25% on your water heating bills

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!