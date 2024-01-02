Upgrade to a regularly $180+ Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine at $125

Amazon is running a notable Nespresso coffee and espresso machine sale right now headlined by the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville at $125.47 shipped. Regularly $180, this machine sells for as much as $209 at Amazon. Today’s deal is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find on this model – this is also a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring that signature Nespresso look and feel, this machine delivers easy single-serve espresso shots in various cup sizes and a taste that gets about as close to your local artisan coffee shop as you’ll find in this price range (if you ask me). It also ships with a complimentary tasting pack of coffee pods to try out various flavors and ensure you’re ready to start brewing as soon as the machine arrives. Head below for more deals and details.

While the model above is the most affordable of the bunch on sale at Amazon right now, you will find others starting at just over $135 shipped. The rest of the models on sale right now deliver different styles and colorways as well as bundle configurations, and everything is waiting on this landing page.

Over in our home goods hub, there are several other deals waiting for you to upgrade your cooking and kitchen arsenal at a discount. A couple notable examples include a new all-time low price on Chefman’s indoor pizza oven as well as all of these offers on Breville juicers. The latter of which is a great way to introduce some nutritious homemade juice into your 2024 health regimen with prices starting from $80 shipped.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine features:

Vertuo Next offers a variety of coffee formats in 6 sizes, including 5, 8, 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Nespresso’s newest innovation, Vertuo Next, is the most compact, sustainable, and smart Vertuo machine yet. It’s made of partially recycled materials, and is only 5.5 inches wide. Nespresso offers over 40 permanent specialty Vertuo coffees, as well as limited edition blends and flavors. A complimentary tasting pack is included with your machine (assortment may vary). Compatible with Nespresso Vertuo machines.

