Expand your portable storage in 2024 with Samsung’s 2,000MB/s T9 SSD back at $110 low

Amazon has now dropped the new 1TB Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive back down to $109.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this model launched back in September and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is at least 21% in savings and matching the lowest price we have tracked yet on the 1TB model in Samsung’s new top-of-the-line portable SSD lineup. The 2TB version has now jumped up $20 from its holiday pricing at $180. As seen in our 2023 roundup of the best portable SSDs of the year, the T9 is geared towards content creators and professionals with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, although it will work just fine on just about anything with a USB-C connection. It delivers speeds up to 2,000MB/s and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

The Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is a notable alternative, but it is only $10 less than the T9 that can run up to twice as fast. A more detailed breakdown of the differences can be found in our T7 review and our recent feature piece right here.

As far as something even more affordable, the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD that delivers specs on par with the T7 Shield is now selling at under $80 shipped on Amazon for the 1TB capacity.

As mentioned above, we recently detailed all of our favorite options in the portable SSD category across a series of price ranges from various brands. It is worth taking a quick browse through if you’re still undecided on which will best suit your needs in 2024.

Samsung T9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Race through projects with our fastest SSD for creators; Load, edit and transfer with sustained read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s; The T9 Portable SSD performs at high speeds even during longer processes. When you’re elbow-deep in a passion project, the T9 Portable SSD stays cool; Its advanced thermal solution withstands and controls heat to keep the SSD at ideal temperatures—even in heavy use. Whether you’re using a desktop, camera or a gaming console, count on the T9 Portable SSD for extensive compatibility; Also supports iPhone 15 ProRes(4K60fps) video feature and more.

