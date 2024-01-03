Outfit your space with an app/voice-controlled Amazon smart thermostat from just $30

Woot has launched a notable Amazon gear sale today headlined by the certified refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $80 new and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is a sizable 63% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and matching our previous refurbished mention. The same Amazon refurbished units sell for $70 direct, for further comparison. For those unfamiliar here, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat delivers intelligent control over your air conditioning and heating system, and now at a much lower price than just about all of the competition. Coming complete with Alexa voice command support and companion app control, it also provides the ability to have the temperature change automatically when you’re at home, in bed, or stepping out for the day. While it ships with a 90 warranty and may have “have small cosmetic imperfections,” it is also a far less pricey proposition than a new unit. Head below for more details and price drops on Amazon gear.

You’ll find the rest of today’s Woot Amazon refurbished sale at the ready with a range of gear from Ring video doorbell models right through to the in-house smart plug. You’ll find the regularly $25 intelligent outlet fixture selling for $14.99 in new condition or down at $11.99 refurbished, both of which matching our previous mentions.

Browse through all of the refurbished Amazon gear on sale at Woot right here.

Some other notable smart home deals we have spotted today include a 100-foot run of intelligent strip lights from Govee down at $15 Prime shipped and the latest meross Matter smart plugs that are now selling for $12 Prime shipped a pop. The rest of the deals you’ll want to check out in the smart home category are waiting for you right here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

