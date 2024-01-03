Score 100-feet of Govee smart strip lighting down at just $15 Prime shipped (40% off)

While it might not be the latest and greatest, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering some serious value on its 100-foot smart strip light set. Regularly closer to $25, you can now bring the vibes to your space at just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. We have seen this set go for a touch less a few times, but you are looking at a 40% price drop and a whole lot of strip light for the money here today. Despite not being the latest release, you’re still landing complete app control via Bluetooth alongside various music syncing modes, timers, and 64 scene settings “to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity.” However, manual settings are also available with 16 million color options alongside a more traditional white setting. Head below for more.

Now, at just $15 for a 100-foot run of smart strip lights from a brand like Govee we feature on a regular basis is a tough value to beat. You might find some comparable options from lesser known outfits on Amazon and the like, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find something as feature-rich from a brand like Govee for less than this right now.

Once your new light strip has been secured, swing by our smart home hub for additional price drops on intelligent gear for around your home. Some recent additions include GoveeLife’s smart space heater as well as the first notable price drop on Lockly’s smart biometric home safe with remote access down at $330 shipped via the official Amazon storefront. Get a closer look at these deals and more right here.

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, and more, suitable for room decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for decor indoor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

Multiple Scene Options: The light strip has 64 scene modes to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity. 4 categories: Nature, Festival, Life, Emotion let you choose stunning backgrounds according to your emotion or purpose.

