Auto-Vox’s Solar1 Pro wireless backup cam with monitor starts 2024 with new $89 low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera with 5-Inch Monitor System for $88.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code CV8LV9UR at checkout for an additional 14% off. Down from its usual $150 price tag, this back up cam had ten discounts over 2023, with eight of them landing at the same price of $120 and two similar promotions cutting the price down a little further to $97 and $95 respectively. Today’s deal starts 2024 off at a lower price than ever before, coming in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $6, and marking a new all-time low. It even includes an extra way to save by bundling the above camera system with an Auto-Vox Portable Magnetic Wireless Backup Camera Mount to receive 15% off its price, currently be offered on Amazon for $17, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon.

Covering a 10 foot range with a 110-degree viewing angle, this wireless backup camera for trucks comes equipped with a built-in solar panel to ensure an ongoing power supply without the battery drain-out issues of other cameras. You’ll receive real-time images once installed and activated, keeping lags, buffers, and disconnects from creating possible dangers. It delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement – even at night, helping you to avoid collisions and easily reverse in crowded areas. Its case has been upgraded for a IP69K waterproof rating, providing clear images through rain, fog, and mud. Installation requires a single screwdriver – just attach the camera to your license plate and power the monitor with your vehicle’s cigarette lighter.

You can also read through our past coverage of the Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p 9.35-inch OEM Rear View Mirror Camera. Equipped with dual 1080p cameras, the 9.35-inch rear view mirror’s touch screen display is able to provide you “a super clear and smooth video experience,” allowing you to see in far greater detail than standard mirrors.

Auto-Vox Solar1 Pro Wireless Backup Camera features:

Only need 1 screwdriver, easily attach the solar backup camera to the license plate and power monitor using a car charger, save the installation fee of up to $200. The battery keeps charging when the solar panel is in the face of strong sunlight, reduces manual charging times, and has no car battery drain-out issues. Wireless backup camera for trucks delivers a clear view and accurate distance measurement at night, which helps you avoid potential collisions and easily back into crowded areas. The monitor auto-shows real-time images once activated, avoiding the dangers caused by lags, buffers, or disconnects. No timing waste for phone pairing anymore. Back up camera systems for car upgrades the waterproof rate from their metal case, PCB-Coating, and sealing adhesive, which can fully replace the rearview mirror and provides a clear view in rain, fog, and mud.

