Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X portable power station returns to 2023’s all-time low of $175 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $174.89 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, it only saw three major discounts over 2023, and is now starting off 2024 at the lowest price we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention during Christmas sales to return to the all-time low. It even beats out Goal Zero’s website where it is listed at a higher $220 rate. This compact portable power station has a 187Wh capacity and can be fully charged via a standard wall outlet in two hours and within two to four hours via a car outlet or 100W solar panel. It features seven ports to cover all your recharging needs: two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one AC, one 6mm port, and one car port.

If you’re looking for something a little bigger but still in the realm of compact, Amazon is also offering the Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station for $400, down from $500. This power stations sports a 497Wh capacity with many of the same features as the above model. It gives you two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a car port, and a 6mm port. Recharging this device can take anywhere from three hours via a wall outlet to 24 hours with a 50W solar panel.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station and all the alternative models mentioned. It offers a 154Wh capacity with five outputs: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone.

Goal Zero Yeti 200X Portable Power Station features:

  • Power. Anything. Anywhere. Our lightest station delivers 187 Watt Hours in a compact, ultra-portable design. Perfect for keeping your essentials charged from door to destination and back again; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger, and 1 user guide
  • 7 Versatile Ports, 187 Wh Capacity: Power phones, tablets, lights and more with the Yeti 200X, which keeps devices running efficiently with a variety of USB ports and a pure sine 120 W (200 W surge) AC inverter
  • Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes
  • Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 200X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent
  • This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

