ALLPOWERS’ 154Wh portable power station has 4 ports and wireless charger for return $84 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S200 Portable Power Station for $83.85 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Down from its usual $129 price tag, today’s deal is only the third discount that we have tracked. Left out of Black Friday and Christmas sales, it is now coming in as a $45 markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the Amazon all-time low from October’s Prime Deal days. You can also currently find it $4 cheaper on the ALLPOWERS’ website where it is regularly listed for a $9 higher MSRP. This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity, and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a bigger power station with a larger capacity, Amazon is still offering the ALLPOWERS S1500 Portable Power Station for $489, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. This power station offers a 1,092Wh capacity and 1,500W (peak 3,000W) AC output, making it perfect for parties, camping, and emergency use. Using both the 300W AC input and the PD 100W USB-C input can fully charge this power station in up to three hours. It can handle up to 300W solar power input, and can also fully charge through the 12V/24V car outlet. It provides 11 outputs in all: four AC ports, three USB-A ports, two DC ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Renogy Phoenix Elite Portable Generator Station, which offers a 300Wh capacity with two 10W solar panels (20W total) and 9 ports compacted into a briefcase style for easy transport and convenient usage. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, water heaters, electric tools, and more.

ALLPOWERS Portable 200W Power Station features:

【WIDELY USED IN ADVANTURE】:The 200W Power station is powerful enough to meet different kinds of electricity demands usage for emergency, outdoors, home, travel, camping, road trips. 200W/ 154WH /41600mAh capacity allows you to charge your laptop 3 hours, phone 14 times and iPad 8 times.

【MINI SIZE AND SAFE】: ALLPOWERS portable backup battery supports short circuit, over current, over power, over charge, over-temperature protection,keep your devices more safely. The solar generator only weights about 3 lb with size 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch, easy to carry outside.

【WHAT YOU GET】: 1* ALLPOWERS 154Wh portable power station, 1* AC wall charger, 1* user guide; 18-month product warranty with 24*7 friendly customer service of ALLPOWERS solar generator.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!