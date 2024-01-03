KeySmart’s EDC Safe Box Cutter key now up to 40% off: Score one for $6 or three for $15

While stocking stuffer season might have come and gone now, we are tracking a sweet deal on a nice little keychain EDC accoutrement with the KeySmart Safe Box Cutter key down at $5.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and the best deal we have tracked since mid 2022 – today’s deal $1 under the 2023 low. However, you can also score the 3-pack at $14.99 Prime shipped right now, down from the regular $20 and delivering each key cutter for $5 a pop. Head below for more details.

The KeySmart Safe Box Cutter key is very much what it sounds like – a small key-shaped box cutter that neatly and safely slides onto your keychain (or something like it, including the brand’s key organizers). It is made of what KeySmart refers to as a PA46 material that “will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.”

While we are talking KeySmart, be sure to scope out our coverage of its new SmartCard. This Apple Find My-equipped, credit-card sized gadget is designed to neatly slide into your wallet to ensure you can track it down in case it is misplaced. It is also one of the only models on the market with wireless Qi-style charging tech. Get a closer look right here.

KeySmart Safe Box Cutter key features:

Our box opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process. Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would. Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The cutter will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap. Create a reliable utility organizer/keyholder with a wide range of our KeySmart mini tools to choose from, such as the; MultiTool, Pocket Clip, MagConnect, NanoPliers, and many more.

