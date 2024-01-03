Make smarter investments in 2024 with Tykr lifetime premium access for $120 (Reg. $900)

Investing in stocks is a proven way to increase your wealth. But where should you put your money? Tykr speeds up the research process by providing a smart overview of any stock in just 30 seconds. For a limited time, you can get lifetime Premium access for $119.97 (Reg. $900) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Over the past 50 years, the New York Stock Exchange has provided a 10% average yearly return. That’s way better than any savings account or life insurance premium. It’s better than gold, and it’s definitely stronger than real estate.

The only tricky part is choosing the right stock. If you’re a complete beginner, assessing the options can seem pretty daunting.

That’s where Tykr makes a huge difference. Using carefully crafted algorithms, this platform can summarize the probable outlook for any individual stock in around 30 seconds.

This summary includes a top-level view, where your chosen stock is categorized as On Sale (possible buy), Watch, or Overpriced (possible sell). The Margin of Safety (MOS) tool reveals the potential risk associated with buying the stock, and you can dive deeper with several other key metrics.

Tykr covers 30,000 U.S. and international stocks, and the algorithms are totally transparent — so you can dive into the calculations to understand the results. It’s easy to see how the platform has earned outstanding ratings on TrustPilot (4.9/5), AppSumo (4.9/5), and Capterra (4.5/5).

Order to start the year in order to get your lifetime subscription for just $119.97, saving nearly $800 on the standard price.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on StackSocial affiliate links.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!