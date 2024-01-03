Purchasing Bissell’s SpinWave 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum helps abandoned pets for $165

Amazon is offering the Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum for $165.47 shipped. For most of the year, it has sat at its $400 price tag, with only three previous discounts starting from mid-summer that we have tracked. Today’s deal comes in as a 59% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $155 and giving you $235 in total savings. It now sits among the lowest prices we have seen, all of them within a few dollars of each other – and only $5 above the all-time low from early Black Friday sales. It also comes with a small bottle of Bissell’s multi-purpose floor cleaner, with other options available to bundle as well.

This robot mop and vacuum is designed for pets and those that love them – providing 1,500Pa of suction power to pick up pet hair, dirt, and debris for up to 130 minutes on a single charge. It features dual-spinning edge brushes alongside a brush roll, with two separate tanks to cover both mopping and vacuuming duties within your home, able to differentiate between hard floors and carpets. Living by their motto “every purchase saves pets,” Bissell guarantees that a portion of every purchase of their products will be donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

And be sure to check out our in-depth coverage of the new Ultenic MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that just launched last month in the US. It is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank.

Bissell SpinWave 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Features:

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets..Runtime : 130 minutes

Two Tank Cleaning System. Powerfully vacuum or actively mop your floors.

Lithium Ion Battery. Provides up to 130 minutes of run time on hard floors in low mode and recharges in 4-5 hours.

Powerfully Vacuum. In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System utilizes dual spinning edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa to clean debris on carpet and hard surfaces.

Actively Mop. Rotating mop pads scrub and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors.

