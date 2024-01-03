Rad Power starts 2024 with up to $1,200 off 9to5-favorite e-bikes from $1,299

It’s the last day of Rad Power’s New Year’s sale, which has been taking up to $300 off most e-bike models, with larger special discounts on a select few models – up to $1,200 off. Among the lowest priced e-bikes sits the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Down from $1,499, this is the last chance to grab this model at the lowest price we have tracked for 2023 with no knowing when the next discount may come. As with all of Rad Power’s sales, this one carries over Rad Power’s low price promise from last year – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23 (extended to 1/3/24), you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.” You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review at Electrek.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2 comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

The above deal brings costs down next to the longest-running lowest-priced model of 2023, the RadTrike for $1,299, down from $2,499. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor as the above model with a smaller 480Wh battery that only reaches a max speed of 14 MPH for a longer 55+ miles of travel range on a single charge. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a low-profile cadence sensor, as well as puncture-resistant tires, fenders for all three wheels, an LED headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light function, and a simple display that gives you the in-time battery level while allowing you to adjust the pedal assist levels and control the headlight.

These Rad Power holiday discounts will officially be ending tonight at 11:59 PST, taking up to $300 off most e-bike models, $700 off the RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bike, and $1,200 off the RadTrike. You can also check out our Green Deals hub to browse other e-bike sales or look into the best discounts on power stations, solar panels, water heaters, electric tools, and much more.

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike features:

Fun meets functional. This head turner delivers on more than just style: it can help you carry cargo, passengers, and even your morning joe. Factor in over 330 possible accessory combinations, and you can customize this moped-style ebike to your heart’s content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!