This affordable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree stereo sound with 16-hour battery at $40 (Save $15)

Amazon is offering the EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from $55, this speaker only saw two discounts for the whole of 2023, with our previous mention being the return to its all-time low from 2021. Today’s deal comes in as a 27% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention during Christmas sales to return costs to the lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with two high-sensitivity drivers, this Bluetooth speaker is able to achieve 360-degree live stereo for up to 16 hours on a single charge, with “clear and powerful high-quality sound” thanks to advanced DSP technology. It features two bass-enhancing “passive radiator” vibration units to amplify that deep thumping bass you crave, with a large 24W output. It has a built-in condenser mic to also support your hands-free phone calls as well as voice-assistance functions from Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Its wireless range has also been extended thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 chip (with 3.5mm aux jack available for non-Bluetooth devices), giving you a maximum 98-foot range. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for the upgraded version of the above speaker, Amazon is still offering the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker for $64, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Offering many similar, yet improved upon features as its predecessor, the two biggest differences here are the superior IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating as opposed to the above’s IPX7 rating, and its ability to pair two speakers together for double the volume, also allowing you to share music with others while in party mode.

If you’re instead looking for a reliable pair of earbuds, check out our launch coverage of the new PistonBuds Pro Q30 Wireless Earbuds, currently on sale for $44, after clipping the on-page coupon. They feature proprietary QuietMax ANC technology, versatile listening modes, 30 hours battery life, and 10mm dynamic drivers, producing unbelievable sound quality for the user, without being disturbed by noisy surroundings.

EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker features:

[ 2 Sound Modes – Indoor & Outdoor ] – “Indoor Mode” with emphasis on bass; “Outdoor Mode” for loud sound. “Indoor Mode” produces a powerful bass sound indoors or in a car. “Outdoor Mode” provides clear sound through a wide space. Suitable for outdoor leisure or field activities such as cycling, outing, beach, etc. Two sound modes can be switched depending on the place of use.

[ IPX7 Waterproof & High Quality Material ] – With the Sweatshield-Patent IPX7 waterproof tech of EarFun, our bluetooth speakers achieve ultra waterproof performance. Raining, beverage spilling, sweat getting wet… no problem at all! After camping or outdoor activities, when the bluetooth speakers are stained with sand, soil and dust, the high-quality material of the bluetooth speaker can be washed directly.

[ Bluetooth 5.0 & 16 Hours Extreme Battery Life ] – Thanks to the bluetooth 5.0 chip, the connection range of our bluetooth speakers has increased by 400%, achieving a maximum distance of 30m, providing higher-speed and stable Bluetooth connection. 3.5mm auxiliary input jack for connecting non-Bluetooth devices. Built-in large-capacity batteries can play continuously for up to 16 hours. Immerse in music all day long!

