Load up on Amazon coffee pods at some of the best prices: 100-pack from $21 ($0.21 per cup)

Amazon has now kicked off a wide-ranging sale on its in-house K-Cup coffee pods so you can stock up at some of the best prices we have tracked. One notable example here is the 100-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo French Roast Coffee Pods at $21.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for the Subscribe & Save option on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $30 and sometimes going for over $40, you’re looking at one of the best prices we have seen yet. This is roughly $0.21 per cup here, which is, needless to say, a whole lot less than going to the coffee shop. Today’s is on the order of around eight or more cups of coffee for the price of one at your local barista. Solimo delivers 100% Arabica coffee in a pod compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers. Head below for more deals and details.

Now, the 100-pack mentioned above is the most affordable option in the latest Amazon K-Cup coffee sale, but the other flavors and brew-styles are going for just a couple bucks more. This includes everything from the variety packs to decaf options, Columbian brews, and much more. You can browse through all of the options to stock up on months of coffee at a fraction of the usual prices.

Then swing over to our home goods hub for more deals to upgrade your pantry, cooking arsenal, and kitchen setup. There are plenty of notable deals in there, but if you’re looking to expand your Xbox-themed kitchen setup, the official Xbox Series S toaster is indeed a real thing and you can bring one home right now for $40. Scope out the details right here.

Amazon Brand Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods features:

100 French Roast coffee pods

100% Arabica coffee

A hot, refreshing, intense cup of coffee, made with a very bold dark roast coffee profile that has some bold, smoky notes

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

An Amazon brand

