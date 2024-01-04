Anker’s auto-washing X9 Pro CleanerBot vacuum and mop now $650 (Reg. $900)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAnker
Reg. $900 $650
Clean X9 Pro

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot system for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $900, you’re looking $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in on par with the price drop we tracked for Black Friday and for the holidays in late 2023. Delivering a truly flagship-worthy experience, this model combines 5,500Pa suction and dual-rotating mop heads with intelligent controls made possible by way of a built-in AI-supported camera system, effectively helping it to avoid common household objects to reliably clean your space without getting hung up on wires, slippers, or furniture. Taking it up a notch from there, it also comes with the Auto-Clean Station that automatically cleans the mop heads and dries them after the fact to deliver a more autonomous cleaning experience. Head below for more details. 

If a more simple robotic cleaning system will do the trick, something like the eufy Clean L60 Vacuum is worth a look. This one forgoes the auto cleaning and mopping action but will still deliver an autonomous cleaning bot and at a fraction of the price. It sells for $250 shipped on Amazon right now. 

And for something even more affordable than that, scope out the deal we are currently tracking on Bissell’s SpinWave 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum. This one is specifically geared towards pet owners with a portion of the proceeds from sales being donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation. Get a closer look at the specs on this model in our previous deal coverage and swing by our home goods hub for even more deals. 

Anker Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot system features:

  • Adaptive Pressure Mopping with Dual Rotating Mops: Pentagonal mops spin at 3 rotations per second with 1 kg of adaptive pressure to easily remove tough dirt and stains on hard floors.
  • Auto-Clean Station with 40°C (104°F) Heated Drying: When vacuuming and mopping is finished, the Auto-Clean Station washes and dries the mops to lingering odors.
  • 12 mm Auto-Lift Mop: Effortlessly clean hard floors and carpets with an automatic mop that lifts 12 mm when carpet is detected for whole-home cleaning.
  • 5,500 Pa Strong Suction: The powerful vacuum system effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving your carpets and floors exceptionally clean after just one pass.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TradePub partners with 9to5Toys to offer our readers th...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000 Core 983Wh portable power s...
Fitbit Charge 6 tracks SpO2, heart rate, ECG, sleep, an...
SANDMARC unveils new adventure-ready magnetic content-c...
Grab Microsoft Project 2021 Pro in a New Year price dro...
Razer unveils ‘world’s first’ 240Hz O...
VOLTME’s 30W USB-C 2-port wall charger now 62% of...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Linkind Matter ...
Load more...
Show More Comments