Anker’s auto-washing X9 Pro CleanerBot vacuum and mop now $650 (Reg. $900)

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot system for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $900, you’re looking $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in on par with the price drop we tracked for Black Friday and for the holidays in late 2023. Delivering a truly flagship-worthy experience, this model combines 5,500Pa suction and dual-rotating mop heads with intelligent controls made possible by way of a built-in AI-supported camera system, effectively helping it to avoid common household objects to reliably clean your space without getting hung up on wires, slippers, or furniture. Taking it up a notch from there, it also comes with the Auto-Clean Station that automatically cleans the mop heads and dries them after the fact to deliver a more autonomous cleaning experience. Head below for more details.

If a more simple robotic cleaning system will do the trick, something like the eufy Clean L60 Vacuum is worth a look. This one forgoes the auto cleaning and mopping action but will still deliver an autonomous cleaning bot and at a fraction of the price. It sells for $250 shipped on Amazon right now.

And for something even more affordable than that, scope out the deal we are currently tracking on Bissell’s SpinWave 2-in-1 robot mop and vacuum. This one is specifically geared towards pet owners with a portion of the proceeds from sales being donated towards the Bissell Pet Foundation. Get a closer look at the specs on this model in our previous deal coverage and swing by our home goods hub for even more deals.

Anker Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot system features:

Adaptive Pressure Mopping with Dual Rotating Mops: Pentagonal mops spin at 3 rotations per second with 1 kg of adaptive pressure to easily remove tough dirt and stains on hard floors.

Auto-Clean Station with 40°C (104°F) Heated Drying: When vacuuming and mopping is finished, the Auto-Clean Station washes and dries the mops to lingering odors.

12 mm Auto-Lift Mop: Effortlessly clean hard floors and carpets with an automatic mop that lifts 12 mm when carpet is detected for whole-home cleaning.

5,500 Pa Strong Suction: The powerful vacuum system effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving your carpets and floors exceptionally clean after just one pass.

