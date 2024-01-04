Grab Microsoft Project 2021 Pro in a New Year price drop for just $30 (Reg. $250)

Big plans for the New Year? Those ideas won’t come to fruition unless you keep track of time and money. Microsoft Project 2021 Professional can help you stay organized, with a range of tools to handle projects of any size. You can grab the software now on PC for just $29.99 (Reg. $249.99) for a limited time at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many of us struggle with staying organized. And it’s a common cause of projects going off the rails. When you can’t accurately track your progress, you’re more likely to waste time and feel stuck. Eventually, you might abandon those big plans for 2024 altogether.

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional helps you to avoid these pitfalls, and streamline both your personal and professional projects. Made for PC, the software provides tools that work for anything you need to manage — from your personal fitness regime to multinational companies.

Whatever your project might be, you get started quickly via pre-built templates. Project Professional offers a range of familiar layouts for creating schedules, including Gantt charts. You can also build a complete timeline and then track your progress against these projections.

For more complex projects, Project Professional can handle timesheets and collaborative management. You can even produce detailed reports, and view the relationships between tasks within your Gantt charts.

In its review of the software, TechRadar gave Microsoft Project 2021 a strong 4.5/5 star rating: “It features cutting-edge technologies that allow you to identify the best way to schedule projects and find optimal solutions for distributing workloads.”

Order by 1/7 to get your hands on this powerful project management app for $29.99, saving a huge $220 on the original price.

