Greenworks’ 48V 14-inch cordless electric chainsaw cuts up firewood for new $128 low

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $128.49 shipped. Down from its $260 price tag, it ended 2023 at a much higher $225 rate, but did see lower and more frequent discounts throughout the year in comparison with previous years. Today’s deal comes in as a 51% markdown off the going rate, beating its $200 Black Friday pricing to mark a new all-time low. It even beats out Greenworks’ website where it is still listed at its MSRP. Equipped with a 14-inch bar and chain, as well as two 4.0Ah batteries, this chainsaw allows up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. And like all Greenworks products, you won’t have to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes dual-port charger and scabbard.

If you’re looking to grab a decent lawn mower before spring arrives later in the year, Amazon is also currently offering the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $255. It sports a 48V brushless motor alongside two 4.0Ah batteries to give you 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It features a 5-position height adjustment as well as a 2-in-1 function allowing you to either mulch or rear-bag your grass clippings.

And if you’re looking to stock up your arsenal ahead of spring, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, currently discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw features:

14” Chain and bar: great performance for tree cutting and get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge

Brushless motor technology: 2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life

Automatic oiler: delivers proper chain lubrication and increased productivity

Easy adjust tensioning: for easy bar and chain maintenance

Easy to use: push button start, no gas or fumes, no carburetor, no spark plug, and no starter rope

What is included: 2 x 24V (48V) 14-Inch chainsaw, scabbard, 2 x 4.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger, operator’s manual

