Greenworks 40V 21-inch cordless lawn mower with blower, trimmers, and chainsaw hits $740

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit for $739.99 shipped. Down from its typical $1,100 price tag, this combo kit saw very few discounts over 2023, with most dropping costs around particular holiday times (Black Friday being the lowest of last year). Today’s deal arrives as a 33% markdown off the going rate, giving you $360 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This combo kit’s lawn mower comes equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries that offer up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge and can recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts with a simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and can produce 340 CFM of airflow reaching up to 185 MPH.

The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging. The hedge trimmer has dual 24-inch steel blades with a 2/3-inch cutting capacity while the chainsaw has a 12-inch bar and chain with an auto-lubricating system and allows up to 65 cuts of 4×4 planks on a single charge. Also includes two chargers.

More Greenworks Combo Kits seeing discounts:

Greenworks Mower, Blower, Edger, Trimmer, Chainsaw features:

Durable 21 inch Steel Deck lets you Mulch, Bag, or Side Discharge allowing you to maintain your yard the way you want it

Powerfully easy to use mower with a push-button start and self-propelled operation. Mows quietly, and its compact design allows for easy storage. Features a 3-in-1 cutting deck for mulching, bagging, or side discharge.

2-in-1 BLOWER/VACUUM provide 185 MPH and 340 CFM for efficient clearing of dry/wet leaves and debris.​ 40V Chainsaw: New design, 12″” bar, automatic oiler, tool-less tensioning, easy to use and scabbard included

Quick and efficient trimming with a 13″” cut path and powerful performance to tackle tough weeds. Versatile design with a 7-position pivoting head for easy trimming at various angles.

Professional-grade 24″” steel blades for precise trimming. Dual-action blades ensure optimal performance and maneuverability. Ergonomic rotating rear handle and 3-sided wrap-around auxiliary handle for flexibility during long jobs.

